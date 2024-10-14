California hospital notifies 108,149 patients of data breach

Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center is notifying 108,149 individuals that their protected health information may have been exposed in a 2023 data breach.

According to a breach notification letter submitted to the Office of the Maine Attorney General on Oct. 11, Tri-City Medical Center detected unauthorized activity on its computer network on Nov. 9, 2023, prompting the hospital to take its systems offline.

An investigation into the incident revealed that an "unknown actor" gained access to and extracted certain data from the hospital's network around Nov. 8, 2023.

On Sept. 27, 2024, the hospital confirmed that the breach impacted the personal health information of 108,149 individuals.

While Tri-City Medical Center did not specify the types of information compromised, it is offering affected individuals free credit monitoring services.