NBA gets 1st health system jersey sponsor

A health system's logo will soon appear on an NBA jersey for the first time.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System will be featured on a patch on the Houston Rockets' jerseys during the 2024-25 season, which starts Oct. 22, the Houston Chronicle first reported. The health system also has the naming rights for the $70 million Memorial Hermann Houston Rockets Training Center that opened in September.

"For us, it's a great choice," Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr told the newspaper for the Oct. 10 story. "We've obviously been working together for years, and as we went through the training center process and planning for the activization and opening of the training center, it makes perfect sense … given how much they're involved in the health of the players and the community."

As more professional sports leagues have opened up their jerseys to sponsorship opportunities in recent years, health systems have gotten in on the game.

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian became MLB's first health system jersey patch sponsor in 2023, when its logo started adorning the sleeves of the New York Mets (who are currently playing in the National League Championship Series). Several health systems also appear on WNBA, MLS and National Women's Soccer League uniforms. The NBA patch deals are estimated to be worth $7 million to $10 million annually, according to The Athletic.