7 health systems sponsoring Major League Soccer teams in '23

Seven health systems have signed on to be jersey sponsors for Major League Soccer's 2023 season, which began Feb. 25, Pro Soccer Wire reported.

Healthcare companies tied with consumer products for the most "kit" sponsorships, with each industry accounting for 24.1 percent of teams, according to the Feb. 23 story.

Here are the teams that have health system sponsors (whose names will be on the game jerseys):

1. Colorado Rapids: UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

2. FC Cincinnati: Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

3. FC Dallas: Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center (both in Dallas)

4. Houston Dynamo FC: MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

5. Orlando City SC: Orlando (Fla.) Health

6. Seattle Sounders FC: Providence (Renton, Wash.)