10 recent health system rebrands

Health systems across the country have announced rebrands and hospital name changes in 2025, often tied to mergers, acquisitions or systemwide alignment.
Below are some of the most recent announcements, as covered by Becker’s since May:
- In December, the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston launched an organizational rebrand. UTMB announced the brand refresh Dec. 2, unveiling a new logo and tagline.
- In November, the combined BJC HealthCare and Saint Luke’s Health System announced they will operate under a new name: BJC Health. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke’s merged in 2024 to form the 24-hospital, $10.7 billion organization. The new name and logo, developed with input from employees and patients, will begin rolling out in early 2026, along with a new tagline: “Because every moment deserves exceptional care.”
- In November, Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System rebranded as FMOL Health.
- In November, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CHI Memorial announced it is changing its name to CommonSpirit Health to align with its parent system.
- In October, more than 35 sites of care in South Carolina rebranded under the HCA Healthcare name. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare said the new naming will make it easier for patients to understand that the facilities, which have been part of the system for decades, are connected.
- In October, Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health unveiled a new brand identity following the merger of two Wisconsin health systems. Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare joined forces in January 2024, creating a $5.8 billion, 19-hospital system with more than 25,000 employees and 360 outpatient locations that serves nearly half of Wisconsin residents annually.
- In October, UCSF Health renamed two San Francisco hospitals it acquired in 2024 from Dignity Health. UCSF Health St. Francis Hospital was renamed to UCSF Health Hyde Hospital, and UCSF Health St. Mary’s Hospital was renamed to UCSF Health Stanyan Hospital.
- In July, Angola, Ind.-based Cameron Memorial Community Hospital rebranded as Cameron Health. The name change reflects the 25-bed hospital’s growth to include an expanding range of specialties, subspecialties and locations.
- In July, Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health renamed one of its hospitals. Indiana University Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers, Ind., was renamed to IU Health Fishers.
- In May, Boston Medical Center Health System renamed two Massachusetts hospitals it acquired as part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care’s 2024 bankruptcy. Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton was renamed Boston Medical Center–South, and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton was renamed Boston Medical Center–Brighton.