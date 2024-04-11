6 health system jersey sponsorship deals, ranked

Health system names adorn the front of the jerseys of nearly half the teams in the National Women's Soccer League. But how much are these deals worth?

Marketing data company Luscid estimated the annual value of each of these front-of-jersey sponsorships. Here is how the deals involving health systems rank, according to the March ProSports Media story:

1. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) and Bay FC: $2 million

2. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) and Houston Dash: $1.25 million

3. Providence (Renton, Wash.) and Portland Thorns: $1.08 million

4. Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.) and Kansas City Current: $1 million

5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) and San Diego Wave FC: $850,000

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health and Orlando Pride: $800,000