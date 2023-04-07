MLB's Mets to wear NewYork-Presbyterian logo on jerseys

The New York Mets will wear the logo of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian on their jerseys starting with the April 7 home opener.

NewYork-Presbyterian will be the first health system jersey sponsor in Major League Baseball, which just started allowing the patches this season. Major League Soccer has seven health system jersey sponsors.

"We're thrilled to partner with the New York Mets to improve the health and well-being of all the communities we serve," said Devika Mathrani, chief marketing and communications officer at NewYork-Presbyterian, in an April 6 news release. "Through this partnership, we will work together on community initiatives, activations and experiences that encourage people to prioritize their physical and mental health."

As part of the collaboration, the Mets and NewYork-Presbyterian will co-host health and wellness events like cancer screenings and blood drives at Citi Field and in the community; honor patients and healthcare workers on the field during designated Comeback Days; and give free Mets onesies to fans who deliver babies at NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals.