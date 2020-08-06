VA awards Cerner potential $94M support order for 3rd wave of EHR deployment

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Cerner's government services business a potential $93.6 million delivery order to help deploy the third wave of its EHR rollout at more VA medical centers, according to an Aug. 6 GovConWire report.

VA entered a 10-year, $10 billion contract in 2018 with Cerner to develop and implement an EHR across its system that is compatible with the Department of Defense's system. The contract was later increased to $16 billion to cover program management and infrastructure costs.

The new order will cover wave three EHR deployments at Veterans Affairs medical centers in Anchorage, Alaska, and Boise, Idaho; work under the order is expected to conclude by Jan. 30, 2022, according to the report.

In April, VA announced it would delay its EHR go-live at its site in Spokane, Wash., to focus on its COVID-19 response efforts. The implementation is not expected to pick back up again until at least fall, Politico reported in June.

