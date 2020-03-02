OhioHealth implements $11M Epic EHR: 4 things to know

OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital last week launched a new Epic EHR across its Athens-based hospital.

Four things to know:

1. More than 250 Columbus-based OhioHealth associates worked on implementing the new EHR, dubbed CareConnect, and more than 900 local associates are trained on the new system.

2. By deploying CareConnect, each OhioHealth patient has a single medical record within the system. Providers can now track all tests, lab work and diagnoses a patient receives from every hospital department and medical clinic within OhioHealth's system.

3. The $11 million EHR investment will improve interactions between OhioHealth providers and other providers that use Epic, said Todd Weihl, DO, vice president of medical affairs for O'Bleness, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

"For example, if a patient has studies done at another Epic-supported medical facility, our doctors here will be able to access those records without going through a laborious process of requesting records and having them mailed or faxed over," Dr. Weihl said. "It saves precious time, plus a complete record provides a better picture. That's really a key point for continuity of care."

4. OhioHealth comprises 12 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory sites, hospice, home health and medical equipment sites.

