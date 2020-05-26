Valley Children's Healthcare completes virtual Epic EHR go-live

Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Healthcare recently deployed a new Epic EHR with virtual support from the EHR vendor and health IT consulting firm Optimum.

Valley Children's transitioned all its care facilities from seven different EHR platforms onto a single Epic system. The go-live was managed remotely by Optimum, which provided more than 20 analysts, application managers and activation program managers and leads.

"I have been involved in many go-lives over the years, but this one ran smoothly as any that I have seen," Valley Children's Healthcare vice president and CIO Kevin Shimamoto said in a May 20 news release. "The remote training and go-live model allowed us to stay focused on the COVID-19 pandemic while Optimum ensured our go-live support ran uninterrupted."

To prepare for the go-live, Optimum conducted webinars and virtual one-on-one sessions with providers. Valley Children's is a 358-bed hospital network that is home to more than 640 physicians.

