Sentara hospital transitions to Epic EHR

South Boston, Va.-based Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, part of the Sentara Healthcare network, implemented an Epic EHR on Feb. 2, according to The Gazette Virginian.

Dubbed Sentara eCare, the Epic EHR system connects the Norfolk, Va.-based health system's 12 hospitals and various clinics on the same platform. With the EHR, clinicians can access and exchange patient electronic medical records more quickly.

In October 2017, Sentara Healthcare's 11th hospital transitioned to Sentara eCare.

With the new EHR, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital patients will also be able to access their medical records on their mobile phones. The Sentara app allows patients to view their test results, message their providers and scheduled appointments.

"The introduction of Sentara eCare is a milestone for our organization, but more importantly it will enhance our patients' ability to be more connected than ever to their healthcare" said Brian Zwoyer, interim president of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, according to the report.

