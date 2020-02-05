Oklahoma U Medicine to implement $200M Epic EHR: 4 notes

Oklahoma University Medicine and its academic partner University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center signed a five-year, $200 million contract to install an Epic EHR, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

Four notes:

1. Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine began the selection process for the new EHR in August 2018 and finalized the selection of Epic on Feb. 3.

2. The Epic EHR implementation and training process will require a team of more than 100 members, including 60 new hires.

3. The new system is expected to go live in fall 2021.

4. OU Medicine will deploy Epic across its entire enterprise, facilitating communication and the exchange of patient records its three hospitals, physicians' group and medical school.

"This comprehensive EHR will optimize our ability to provide exceptional care for individual patients and our patient population at-large,” said Jason Sanders, MD, senior vice president and provost of OU Health Sciences Center. "As a unified EHR, Epic will allow our healthcare professionals to deliver research-based care found nowhere else, including nationally recognized clinical trials."

