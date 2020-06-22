Carle Foundation Hospital completes virtual Epic EHR go-live

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Foundation Hospital deployed an Epic EHR in April with virtual support from the EHR vendor and Pivot Point Consulting.

The health system shifted to a virtual go-live as the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading widely in the U.S. The hospital was implementing the new EHR at a recently acquired community hospital and six of its specialty clinics that it wanted to be on the same EHR system as its other care sites.

The hospital worked with Pivot Point to move all in-person classroom training to remote and also virtualized its 24/7 command centers, which were staffed by the health system and Pivot EHR experts who provided remote support for employees during the go-live.

By switching to the remote support model, the health system and Pivot Point were able to close the command center one week early, and the virtual implementation and training saved about $65,000 in travel expenses.

