4 times EHR contracts, go-lives cost hospitals and health systems millions in losses in the past year

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have attributed operating losses and debt on their EHR projects in the past year.

Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network reported a $10 million operating loss in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which it attributed partly to an Epic EHR installation that cost more than anticipated. UVM Heath Network CEO John Brumstead said the $151.7 million EHR implementation project cost more than expected and took longer for physicians to adjust to than anticipated, which decreased productivity.

Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y., reported a $24 million loss on $1.86 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2019, placing partial blame on its Cerner EHR investment. Kaleida posted a $25 million investment into its Cerner EHR system, which is part of a $125 million project to upgrade and expand the EHR over several years.

Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Hospital terminated a $20 million contract with Cerner in July, opting to instead remain using its current Cerner EHR rather than transitioning to the vendor's Community Works platform. The hospital had delayed finishing the new Cerner EHR system several times, most recently until this year or later, and accrued about $20 million in debt from the contract. Nacogdoches settled for a $1.01 million termination fee and paid an additional $2.07 million.

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health reported higher revenue in the nine months ended March 31 but ended the period with an operating loss. In the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, the health system recorded $27.1 million in one-time expenses – $7 million related to Epic implementation costs at newly acquired hospitals, and the remainder related to other one-time transaction costs.

More articles on EHRs:

10 Epic go-lives in 2020 so far

VA to pick up $16B Cerner EHR go-live in October

VA awards Cerner potential $94M support order for 3rd wave of EHR deployment

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.