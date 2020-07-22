Kaleida cites $25M Cerner EHR expense among reasons for 2019 loss

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health reported a $24 million loss on $1.86 billion revenue in 2019 and partially blamed an EHR investment for the loss, according to a Buffalo Business First report.



The health system reported a $25 million investment into its Cerner EHR system, part of a $125 million project to upgrade and expand the EHR over several years. Kaleida brought all sites under Cerner with the implementation with the goal of minimizing redundancy and improving care. More than 400 Kaleida providers were trained in new features for the install last year, and about 800 physicians were added to the EHR network in the first cohort.



In addition to the EHR expense, Kaleida paid $16 million to its workforce that was part of a new contract with its labor partners, according to the report. An $11 million reimbursement cut also contributed to the health system's loss last year.



