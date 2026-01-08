OpenAI launches suite of AI tools for hospitals, health systems

OpenAI has launched OpenAI for Healthcare, a suite of AI products aimed at supporting clinical and administrative work at hospitals and health systems.

Here are eight things to know about OpenAI for Healthcare:

The launch includes ChatGPT for Healthcare, which is available starting Jan. 8, and the OpenAI API for Healthcare, according to a news release from the company.



ChatGPT for Healthcare is designed as an enterprise platform that allows clinicians, administrators and researchers to use AI tools within a centralized, secure workspace. OpenAI said the platform includes role-based access controls, single sign-on support and governance features intended to enable organization-wide deployment.



OpenAI said ChatGPT for Healthcare is already being rolled out at several large organizations, including Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth; Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health; Boston Children’s Hospital; Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare; Stanford Medicine Children’s Health in Palo Alto, Calif.; and the University of California, San Francisco.



OpenAI said ChatGPT for Healthcare is powered by GPT-5-based models developed for healthcare workflows and evaluated through physician-led testing. All products under the OpenAI for Healthcare umbrella run on GPT-5.2 models, which the company said have been evaluated using real-world clinical scenarios and physician feedback.



According to OpenAI, the platform can retrieve and cite peer-reviewed research studies, public health guidance and clinical guidelines, with responses including source information such as journal titles and publication dates.



OpenAI said healthcare organizations can integrate ChatGPT for Healthcare with internal systems, such as document management platforms, to align AI-generated responses with institutional policies and care pathways. The platform also includes reusable templates for tasks such as discharge summaries, patient instructions, clinical letters and prior authorization support.



OpenAI said patient data shared through ChatGPT for Healthcare remains under the organization’s control and is not used to train models. The company said it offers features such as audit logs, customer-managed encryption keys, data residency options and a Business Associate Agreement to support HIPAA-compliant use.



In addition to ChatGPT for Healthcare, OpenAI highlighted its API platform, which it said is already used by thousands of organizations for HIPAA-compliant applications. The platform allows developers to embed OpenAI’s models directly into custom healthcare tools and workflows, such as documentation systems, care coordination platforms and patient engagement apps. Companies including Abridge, Ambience and EliseAI use the API for functions such as clinical documentation, ambient listening and scheduling, OpenAI said.



The launch of OpenAI for Healthcare follows the rollout of ChatGPT Health, a feature that allows users to securely integrate personal health information with ChatGPT’s AI to better understand and manage health‑related questions.