Colorado hospital to switch to Epic EHR, displace up to 15 IT jobs

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo., is transitioning to an Epic EHR, which may require staffing adjustments in the future, according to a report in The Pueblo Chieftain.



The hospital will integrate the new EHR system as part of its partnership with UCHealth, which also uses Epic. Parkview aims to boost its patient safety, billing and appointment scheduling functions after transitioning to Epic.



The move will begin in August and is expected to complete by November 2021. The move will also shake up the IT department. Parkview may cut up to 15 IT jobs as a result of the change, but the hospital expects to have 25 other remote and on-site positions available in other departments.



Although some health systems reported putting their EHR implementation and transition on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are beginning to move forward with those projects now. San Antonio-based University Health System began its $170M Epic EHR implementation earlier in July and Lakeview, Ore.-based Lake Health District plans to go live with its Cerner EHR on July 20.



