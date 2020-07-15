Oregon health system to launch Cerner EHR with in-person support next week

Lakeview, Ore.-based Lake Health District plans to go live with a new Cerner EHR on July 20 after delaying the original launch date by three months, according to the Lake County Examiner.



The April launch was delayed by the pandemic. Implementing the Cerner EHR will allow Lake Health District to communicate with nearby health systems and group all its clinical locations under one EHR.



The health district spent 18 months preparing for the new EHR system. Cerner will provide in-person and virtual support for the go-live and hospital staff will practice social distancing. Only one member of the health district's staff will meet with Cerner representatives at a time. Otherwise, their communication will be through direct messaging.



Since the pandemic began, other health systems have debuted EHR systems with only virtual vendor support.



More articles on EHRs:

HHS revises substance abuse patient records confidentiality rule: 5 things to know

U of Washington tests 'model to data' approach to preserve patient privacy in predictive analytics

Allscripts to transition Sunrise EHR to Microsoft cloud





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.