Banner Health announced July 16 it is integrating Cerner's revenue cycle and practice management solutions with its existing EHR to connect its clinical, financial and operational data on a single platform.

1. The Phoenix-based health system's revenue cycle integration will enhance clinician and patient experiences across its 28 hospitals and clinics.

2. Banner Health will integrate Cerner's registration, scheduling, patient billing, practice management and transaction services with its existing Cerner Millennium EHR platform, which will allow the health system to better adapt to new payment structures and centralize single-source patient charting and reporting.

3. By expanding its EHR to include revenue cycle services, Banner Health will better connect a patient's clinical and financial data to one single view across the health system, which streamlines billing operations.

"The integrated approach housed within Cerner Millennium supports a more efficient and cost-effective approach for our providers and enhances the patient care experience as their health information easily follows them across the Banner Health continuum of care," Banner Health CFO Dennis Laraway said in the news release.

