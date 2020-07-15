16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Community Memorial Health System (Ventura, Calif.): Seeks a systems analyst

2. Flagler Hospital (Saint Augustine, Fla.): Seeks a clinical data engineer

3. Alegent Creighton Clinic (Omaha, Neb.): Seeks a clinical data analyst

4. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Pontiac, Mich.): Seeks an outpatient case manager

Cerner

1. Lakeland Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.): Seeks a business application analyst

2. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique, Mich.): Seeks a health information management director

3. North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical analyst

4. Alta Hospitals System (Orange, Calif.): Seeks a healthcare data analyst

Epic

1. Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.): Seeks an IT application and clinical informatics manager

2. Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

3. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.): Seeks a clinical research data analyst

4. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital: Seeks a clinical report analyst

Meditech

1. Holy Family Hospital (Methuen, Mass.): Seeks a medical informatics manager

2. Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus, N.J.): Seeks an IT financial analyst

3. Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.): Seeks a clinical analyst

4. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Ogdensburg, N.Y.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

More articles on EHRs:

HHS revises substance abuse patient records confidentiality rule: 5 things to know

U of Washington tests 'model to data' approach to preserve patient privacy in predictive analytics

Allscripts to transition Sunrise EHR to Microsoft cloud

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.