Tennessee hospital completes first virtual Cerner EHR go-live

Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., recently went live on Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system via virtual implementation.

Four things to know:

1. The 25-bed critical access hospital's March 30 go-live was Cerner's first virtual deployment, according to an April 29 emailed statement to Becker's Hospital Review.

2. Macon Community Hospital implemented the CommunityWorks EHR, which is designed for community, critical access and specialty hospitals.

3. Macon Community Hospital began implementing the new EHR toward the beginning of the pandemic and chose to fully deploy the system virtually after social distancing and shelter in place orders were enacted.

4. Cerner and Macon Community Hospital had done system testing and training for the go-live prior to the pandemic, which helped IT staff complete the conversion without in-person Cerner support.

