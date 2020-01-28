Michigan hospital implements $10M Cerner EHR: 4 things to know

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital deployed a new Cerner EHR across its Manistique, Mich.-based network on Jan. 27.

Four things to know:

1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the hospital $10 million for the new EHR, according to local NBC affiliate WLUC.

2. By switching to Cerner, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and its rural health clinic will use the same EHR platform.

3. Schoolcraft Memorial officials chose Cerner to replace its CPSI and eClinicalWorks EHR systems.

4. The hospital will use the Cerner platform for both EHR and billing functions, and patients will have access to the company's online patient portal.

More articles on EHRs:

Illinois hospital adds meal, nutrition software to Epic EHR to ensure patient safety

Epic issues statement about company's stance on HHS interoperability rule

Viewpoint: Epic's opposition of HHS' interoperability rule threatens health IT innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.