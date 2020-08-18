Cerner joins COVID-19 testing initiative for safe reopenings of Black colleges

Cerner is teaming up with Testing for America to support efforts to bring rapid and affordable COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff at historically Black colleges and universities.

Four notes:

1. Through the partnership, Cerner aims to support HBCUs coronavirus testing strategies as communities of color across the country are disproportionately affected by the health and economic effects of COVID-19, according to the Aug. 18 news release.

2. Cerner's interoperable tech solutions will work in conjunction with testing labs to ensure each COVID-19 test result is reported to the student, faculty and staff member as well as their physicians and required public health agencies.

3. The program is being pioneered at Delaware State University, but about a dozen other HBCUs have also partnered with Testing for America to create reopening safety strategies and connect with lab partners and additional support to help students safely return to classes.

4. In addition to Cerner, Testing for America is also working with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and The United Negro College Fund on the program.

