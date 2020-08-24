VA deploys 1st go-live of EHR modernization program: 3 details

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Aug. 24 announced the first go-live of its EHR modernization program, launching a new centralized scheduling solution at an Ohio VA medical center.

Three details:

1. VA deployed the new appointment scheduling tool Aug. 21 at VA Central Ohio Healthcare System in Columbus.

2. The department will implement the centralized scheduling solution across all VA health facilities as part of the VA's $16 billion EHR transition to Cerner, which is set to roll out at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., beginning this October.

3. The new scheduling system allows VA providers to manage appointment scheduling on a single platform rather than multiple software apps to coordinate calendars, clinicians, rooms and equipment.

