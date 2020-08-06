Providence spinoff Xealth gets $6M from Cerner, LRVHealth

Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth invested $6 million in digital health startup Xealth as part of a new collaboration, according to an Aug. 6 announcement.

Xealth scales digital health programs for clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools that drive engagement. Renton, Wash.-based Providence spun off the company in 2017 and it currently powers more than 30 digital health solutions that focus on patient education, remote patient monitoring, virtual care and more.



The new collaboration between Xealth and Cerner will give patients their digital data in an effort to improve patient engagement in their treatment plans. Clinicians can prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients with Xealth, and care teams will be able to order solutions directly from the EHR as a result of the partnership.



Cerner and Xealth plan to combine their technology and patient portal for easier access to personal health information.



Current investors in Xealth include Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Orange County, Calif.-based MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Providence Ventures and UPMC.

