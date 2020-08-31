Hacker attempts to redirect funds from Utah Pathology Services, exposes 112,000 patients' info

Utah Pathology Services began notifying 112,000 patients that their personal information may have been exposed after an unknown actor attempted to redirect funds from the Salt Lake City-based provider, according to an Aug. 29 KUTV report.

In a statement published to Utah Pathology's website, the company wrote it discovered on June 30 that an unknown third party hacked into one of its email accounts in an attempt to redirect funds from the business. After discovering the attempted fraud, Utah Pathology secured the email account and launched an investigation.

As a result of the incident, personal information of individuals including names and one or more of the following were accessible to the unauthorized user: date of birth, phone number, address, email address, insurance ID and group numbers, and internal record numbers. Additionally, a small percentage of patients' Social Security numbers were exposed, according to the statement.

Utah Pathology is offering one year of free identity monitoring services to individuals affected by the incident and has also updated its security measures.

