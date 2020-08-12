Cigna names global CIO

Cigna appointed Noelle Eder its global CIO, effective Sept. 14.

In her new role, Ms. Eder will lead the health insurer's global technology strategy. She will oversee the development and implementation of technology solutions and capabilities.

Prior to Cigna, Ms. Eder served as the chief information and digital officer for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Before that, she was the chief card customer experience officer for Capital One Financial Corp.

