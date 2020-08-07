5 payers that made $1B+ in Q2

The second quarter of this fiscal year proved lucrative for big for-profit health insurers, who saw significantly fewer medical claims than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five payers that posted profits of at least $1 billion in the most recent quarter:



1. UnitedHealth: $6.6 billion

2. Anthem: $2.3 billion

3. Cigna: $1.8 billion

4. Humana: $1.8 billion

5. Centene Corp. $1.2 billion

