HCA grant supports Texas food access 

By: Madeline Ashley

HCA Houston Healthcare has awarded a $25,000 grant to Urban Harvest through its HCA Healthcare Foundation to improve access to quality and nutritious food across the greater Houston area.

The grant is from the foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, part of its Community Catalyst Grant Program, which aims to support organizations addressing top-priority community needs, according to a Dec. 15 news release shared with Becker’s

“Access to nutritious food is a fundamental component of a healthy community,” Tina Chen, assistant vice president of  community engagement for HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division, said in the release. “At HCA Houston Healthcare, our commitment goes beyond delivering clinical care — we are dedicated to addressing the underlying factors  that influence long-term health.”

HCA Healthcare contributed more than $48.5 million in 2024 to community organizations and around $4.4 billion in uninsured discounts, charity care and other uncompensated care. 

