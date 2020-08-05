Which states haven't expanded Medicaid?

With Missouri voters approving Medicaid expansion Aug. 4, there are now 12 states that haven't adopted expansion.

The ACA expanded Medicaid eligibility for most low-income adults to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. States decide whether or not they want to adopt the expansion.

Here are the 12 states yet to adopt Medicaid expansion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's tracker:



1. Alabama

2. Florida

3. Georgia

4. Kansas

5. Mississippi

6. North Carolina

7. South Carolina

8. South Dakota

9. Tennessee

10. Texas

11. Wisconsin (has expanded to 100 percent of FDL)

12. Wyoming

More articles on payers:

Anthem doubles profit in Q2

Financial updates from Anthem, Cigna & 2 more payers

17 payer exec moves in July



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.