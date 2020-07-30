Financial updates from Anthem, Cigna & 2 more payers

National health insurers are seeing large profit and revenue growth as patients postpone treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is how Anthem, Cigna, Centene Corp. and UnitedHealth Group fared in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020:

1. Anthem's revenues totaled $29.3 billion in the second quarter of this year, up 14.9 percent year over year. Anthem ended the quarter with a $2.3 billion profit, more than double the $1.1 billion the insurer posted in the same period a year prior.

2. Cigna posted revenues of $39.3 billion in the second quarter of this year, up 1.1 percent year over year. The insurer's profits grew to $1.8 billion in the most recent quarter, up 24.6 percent year over year.

3. Revenues grew to $27.7 billion for Centene Corp., up 51 percent year over year. The insurer's second-quarter profit rose to $1.2 billion, more than double the $495 million the insurer posted in the same period a year before.

4. UnitedHealth Group's revenue grew about 2.5 percent to $62.1 billion in the second quarter of this year. UnitedHealth ended the second quarter with $6.6 billion in net earnings, double the $3.3 billion it posted in the same period last year.

