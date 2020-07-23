Leapfrog Group: Employers rank Cigna highest, UnitedHealthcare lowest on drive for value

U.S. employers ranked Cigna the highest and UnitedHealthcare the lowest for its efforts to drive value-based healthcare, according to a new survey from The Leapfrog Group.

For its survey, Leapfrog asked executives that administer and fund benefits for its workforce to rate their plan on responsiveness to employer priorities, transparency, payment reform and value strategy.

More than 170 employers, representing 4 million lives, responded to the survey. The respondents ranked commercial plans like Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare and several BlueCross BlueShield plans.

Here's how the health plans stacked up on some of the key "agree or disagree" questions in the four categories. The percentage presented is based on how many employers responded "agree" or "strongly agree" to each statement.

Responsiveness: Improving health is a priority for the health plan

Cigna: 71 percent

Aetna: 63 percent

UnitedHealthcare: 52 percent

BCBS: 52 percent

Transparency: It is easy to get usable data from the health plan

Cigna: 67 percent

Aetna: 56 percent

BCBS: 53 percent

UnitedHealthcare: 43 percent

Payment reform: My organization is satisfied with the health plan's alternative payment models

Aetna: 31 percent

Cigna: 25 percent

UnitedHealthcare: 19 percent

BCBS: 17 percent

Value strategy: The health plan cares about quality care

Cigna: 79 percent

Aetna: 69 percent

BCBS: 59 percent

UnitedHealthcare: 52 percent

Value strategy: The health plan works to reduce unnecessary care costs

Cigna: 58 percent

Aetna: 50 percent

BCBS: 47 percent

UnitedHealthcare: 43 percent

