Anthem agrees to pay $27K medical bill after TV report airs

After a nine-month fight, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield has agreed to pay a $27,000 medical bill for a North Carolina family after a local TV report aired, according to WBTV.

In October 2018, Desree Moner's 17-year-old son Elijah was admitted to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, N.C. The Moner family reportedly presented the required insurance prior to the admission and Elijah was treated.

But one year later, the Moner family received a surprise bill of $27,000. The Moner family said Atrium Health didn't obtain the required preauthorization for the medical procedure until after their son's admission, and as a result coverage was denied.

Atrium demanded the $27,000 payment in full and turned the bill turned over to a collection agency.

The family turned to WBTV for help. The local TV station aired a segment on the medical bill. About 10 days after the story aired, Anthem agreed to pay the bill in full.

Atrium also has taken the family's account out of collections, the family said.

