17 payer exec moves in July

The following payer executives changed their positions in July.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Aparna Abburi is the new president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage business.

2. Bridgett Boucher became chief actuary of WPS Health Insurance.

3. Gateway Health named Ja'Ron Bridges senior vice president and CFO.



4. Priority Health President and CEO Joan Budden is retiring.



5. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Kelly Ceballos director of public relations.

6. CenCal Health appointed Keith Emmons, MD, as its medical director.

7. Hometown Health named David Hansen CEO.

8. Cory Harris, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield's president and COO, was named CEO-elect.



9. Delta Dental Plans Association named Scott Jessee CIO.



10. Anthem appointed Beth Keyser president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana.

11. Security Health Plan of Wisconsin named Heather Kurtz director of population health.

12. Magellan Health appointed Darren Lehrich as chief investor relations officer.

13. CareSource expanded Chief Administrative Officer Dan McCabe's role to serve as chief of staff and lead the CareSource Foundation as CEO.



14. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Mack McGee chief marketing officer.

15. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield appointed Mark Muthumbi regional president for its central New York region.

16. Zing Health named Mete Sahin CFO.

17. Thomas Spelsberg became the vice president of Medicare market solutions at WPS Health Insurance.

