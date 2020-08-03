UnitedHealth: 7 steps to the 'next-generation health system'

To UnitedHealth Group, a "next-generation health system" is one that improves care access, affordability, patient experience and outcomes.

In a recently published "commitment to sustainability," the healthcare company outlined seven steps it believes must be taken to create tomorrow's healthcare system.

Here's a summary of the steps:

1. Reshape the healthcare workforce by investing in inclusivity, data analyst jobs, capacity and primary care.

2. Reduce cost burdens through transparency, value-based models and no more surprise billing.

3. Embolden the patient-physician relationship by using individual health records and new authorization processes.

4. Improve health outcomes through better home-based care, chronic disease management and prevention measures.

5. Incentivize high-performing physicians to focus on patient outcomes.

6. Focus on social determinants of health like affordable housing and food security.

7. Inform public policy decisions.



Read the full post here.

More articles on payers:

Anthem agrees to pay $27K medical bill after TV report airs

Anthem doubles profit in Q2

Financial updates from Anthem, Cigna & 2 more payers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.