Beebe Healthcare breaks ground on new Delaware campus

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare broke ground Dec. 17 on its Millsboro (Del.) Health Campus.

The campus will be anchored by a hybrid, freestanding emergency department for children and adults, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

The three-story, 48,000-square-foot medical building will comprise 15 emergency exam and treatment rooms, two pediatric rooms staffed by Nemours Children’s Health specialists, 12 walk-in care exam rooms for non-emergency needs, advanced diagnostic imaging, on-site lab services, pharmacy operations, a retail pharmacy and a helipad.

The second and third floors will each comprise 25,000-square-feet of medical office space in future phases. The campus includes added acreage to support future growth and the possibility of added community resources.

“This will be Beebe’s third emergency department, strategically located to serve a community that needs faster access to care,” Nick Perchiniak, MD, emergency medicine physician, Beebe Healthcare, said in the release. “We’ve already seen the positive impact that Millville emergency department has had on patients and EMS in the South Coastal region. With emergency services, walk-in care, advanced imaging and lab all under one roof, this campus will give patients and EMS a centralized location for high-quality care.”