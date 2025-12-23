Massachusetts hospital wraps major phase of $215M expansion

Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare has opened the upper inpatient floors of its Edwin Barbey Patient Care Pavilion at Cape Cod Hospital, also in Hyannis, completing the next phase in the system’s $215 million investment to grow advanced clinical services and patient capacity.

The final phase, an exterior front corridor connecting the pavilion to the main Cape Cod Hospital campus, will be complete in March 2026, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The four-story, 141,148-square-foot structure expands oncology, cardiology and medical/surgical services.

The first two floors house the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center, which opened in May 2025. The first floor comprises radiation oncology and offers technology to allow patients to receive treatment with enhanced precision in less time. The second floor is dedicated to medical oncology and comprises 36 private infusion bays, medical oncology exam rooms, an oncology pharmacy and expanded lab draw services.

Cardiac care is on the third floor, and features specialized care for those recovering from heart-related interventional and surgical procedures. It has 32 beds and consolidates inpatient cardiology services into a centralized care unit. Lastly, the fourth floor allows for clinical capacity expansion, adding 32 medical and surgical beds to the hospital’s existing inventory.

The pavilion project received philanthropic support, including a $10 million gift from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust.

“This project reflects our commitment to reinvesting back into our healthcare system over the past 10 years so that we can further our mission of providing exceptional, sophisticated care for our residents and visitors,” Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, said in the release.