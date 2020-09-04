Quorum CEO out after 2 months

Two months after taking the job as CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, Joey Jacobs has stepped down, according to a Sept. 4 company announcement.

Mr. Jacobs was appointed CEO of the struggling company in July, just as it was emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



Quorum, a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, filed for bankruptcy in early April and entered into an agreement to reduce its debt load by about $500 million. The hospital emerged from bankruptcy July 7.

"As we continue to focus on how best to position Quorum Health for long-term growth following the success of its recent financial restructuring, the board and Joey together have determined that it is in the best interest of the company to move forward with a different leader," said Catherine Klema, chair of Quorum's board. "We appreciate the contributions that Joey has made to Quorum."

Dan Slipkovich, who also sits on Quorum's board, has been named interim CEO.

Mr. Slipkovich has 38 years of healthcare experience and is the founder of Franklin, Tenn.-based Capella Healthcare, which operates 10 acute care and specialty hospital facilities in five states. He has also held several executive leadership roles at Renton, Wash.-based Providence; LifePoint Health in Brentwood, Tenn.; and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

