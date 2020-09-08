Universal Health Services CEO to step down; successor named

Alan Miller, founder, chair and CEO of Universal Health Services, will step down as CEO of the King of Prussia, Pa.-based company in January, officials announced Sept. 8.

Alan Miller will hand the CEO reins over to Marc Miller, president of UHS. The company said Alan Miller will continue to serve as executive chair of the UHS board of directors as well as chair of the board, president and CEO of Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust with 71 real estate investments in 20 states.

"Over the past four decades, we have worked hard to deliver upon our mission, care for patients in the most effective manner, grow strategically and seek opportunities," Alan Miller said in a news release. "I am personally quite proud of the care we have delivered to millions of individuals, and I am grateful for the team of dedicated professionals at UHS who have given so much to so many. I look forward with great optimism and am confident UHS will continue to thrive and grow."

Alan Miller founded UHS 41 years ago. At the time, the company had six employees, but it has since grown to about 90,000 employees, according to UHS. The company operates through its subsidiaries about 400 facilities in 37 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

Marc Miller has served as president of UHS for 11 years and is a member of the company's board of directors.

Previously, he was senior vice president of UHS and president of the company's acute care division. His other previous UHS positions include eastern region vice president of the acute care division; assistant administrator of The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.; COO of Wellington Regional Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and CEO and managing director of Central Montgomery Medical Center in Lansdale, Pa.

Marc Miller earned his MBA in healthcare from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

