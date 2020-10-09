BJC HealthCare selects first VP of diversity, equity and inclusion: 6 notes

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has named Steven Player, PharmD, as its first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Six notes:

1. Dr. Player will assume the newly created role Nov. 1.

2. Dr. Player is executive director of diversity, inclusion and community engagement for BJC's Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

3. He previously was inpatient pharmacy manager at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

4. As inpatient pharmacy manager, he co-founded the BJH, Express Scripts and St. Louis College of Pharmacy Summer Institute, BJC said.

5. Dr. Player is also credited with creating the Barnes-Jewish Hospital-Xavier University College of Pharmacy collaboration.

6. Dr. Player has a PharmD degree from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy in New Orleans, an MBA from Webster University in St. Louis, and a certificate in diversity management in healthcare from Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University.

More articles on executive moves:

BayCare appoints new chief transformation officer

Bryn Mawr Hospital president to retire

Texas hospital CEO to depart

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.