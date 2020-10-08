BayCare appoints new chief transformation officer

BayCare Health System, a 15-hospital organization based in Clearwater, Fla., has tapped Emily Allinder Scott as senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

Ms. Scott most recently was system vice president for clinical integration at Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health. She also previously served as vice president of clinical transformation and vice president of the accountable care organization at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

Before joining Memorial Hermann, she was program director of strategic business development at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.).

In her new role, she will be responsible for efforts around clinical variation, clinical care delivery models, value-based care and population health, BayCare said.

Ms. Scott earned her master's degree in healthcare administration from the Ohio State University in Columbus.

