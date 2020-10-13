Former Augusta University Medical Center leader tapped as COO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital

Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., has selected Lee Ann Liska to serve as COO, effective Oct. 19.

Ms. Liska brings 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to her career website.

Since October 2019, she has worked as a strategic and health system operational consultant for a firm headquartered in Naples, Fla.

She also previously served as CEO and executive vice president of health affairs at Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center and, earlier in her career, as president and CEO of University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Ms. Liska earned her Executive Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University in Ohio.

More articles on executive moves:

Dignity Health hospital names chief nursing executive

HCA TriStar Division president to retire

Tower Health's flagship hospital names new CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.