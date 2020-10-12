Tower Health's flagship hospital names new CFO

Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., Tower Health's 714-bed flagship hospital, has named Mark Reyngoudt CFO.

Mr. Reyngoudt brings more than two decades of healthcare CFO experience to the position, the hospital said.

He has served as vice president and CFO of Tower Health's Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., since 2018.

Before joining Tower Health, Mr. Reyngoudt spent four years as CFO of UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle (Pa.), part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

He earned an MBA from the University of Texas at Tyler.

