HCA TriStar Division president to retire

Heather Rohan, BSN, RN, is retiring after four years as HCA Healthcare TriStar Division president.

During her tenure, Ms. Rohan focused on investments in new construction and campus expansion projects, including a $500 million capital expansion project, HCA TriStar said in a news release. She also played a key role in the addition of clinical technology, innovative procedures and care delivery.

Previously, Ms. Rohan was CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She also served as CEO of HCA's Aventura (Fla.) Hospital and Medical Center.

A TriStar spokesperson told the Nashville Business Journal Ms. Rohan will not retire immediately and will help ensure a smooth transition once HCA TriStar selects her replacement.

HCA's 20-hospital TriStar division serves patients in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.

