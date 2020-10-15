St. Joseph Regional Medical Center names new CFO

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, part of LifePoint Health, has selected Aaron Poole as CFO.

Mr. Poole assumed his new role Oct. 12, after serving as CFO of Sutter Health's Delta Medical Center Antioch, Calif., and Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif., the medical center said in a news release.

Before joining Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, he served as CFO of Adventist Health Portland (Ore.) and CFO of Ukiah (Calif.) Valley Medical Center

Mr. Poole earned his MBA from University of California, Davis.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.