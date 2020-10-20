Methodist Le Bonheur names new chief human resources officer

Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Naren Balasubramaniam senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Mr. Balasubramaniam most recently served as managing partner at Workday, a computer software company based in Pleasanton, Calif.

Previously, he focused on human resources and organizational growth at Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health and Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, Methodist Le Bonheur stated.

Mr. Balasubramaniam replaces former Methodist Le Bonheur executive Carol Ross-Spang, who retired in August.

