UCI Health names new COO, CFO

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has selected Nasim Afsar, MD, as COO and Chuck Orlando, as CFO.

Dr. Afsar has spent the last two years as COO for ambulatory care at UCI Health, responsible for outpatient and off-site clinical services, the academic health system said in a news release.

Mr. Orlando most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of Boston Medical Center.

"The addition of Chuck Orlando and promotion of Nasim Afsar strengthen an already-solid leadership team for UCI Health," Chad Lefteris, CEO of UCI Health, said in a statement. "As our system continues to grow and expand critical services to Orange County's residents, these leaders will help advance UCI Health's path of success."

Previously, Dr. Afsar worked at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, in roles including associate CMO; chief quality officer for the department of medicine; and executive director of quality and safety for the neurosurgery and medicine departments.

Mr. Orlando was previously with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, where he held roles including COO for the Northeast region and interim CEO of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass.

