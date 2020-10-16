President of Johns Hopkins-owned community hospital retires

Jacky Schultz, MSN, RN, has retired as president of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Ms. Schultz retired Oct. 1 after four years as president. Previously, she was the hospital's executive vice president. She also served as chief nursing officer, senior vice president for patient care, senior vice president for clinical operations and COO at the hospital, which is owned by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

During her tenure at Suburban, Ms. Schultz led a $270 million expansion project that added a new 300,000-square-foot parking garage and connected new and old buildings, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has selected LeighAnn Sidone, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer, to serve as interim president of Suburban.

