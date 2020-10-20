Roper St. Francis Healthcare names 1st physician CEO

Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., has named Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, president and CEO, effective Dec. 7.

Dr. DiLisi will be the first physician at the helm of Roper St. Francis, the faith-based health system said in a news release.

Most recently, Dr. DiLisi was senior vice president and CMO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

Roper St. Francis is a partnership between the Medical Society of South Carolina in Charleston and Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

