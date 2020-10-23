Boston Children's physician chosen as CIO of MaineHealth: 4 notes

Portland-based MaineHealth has tapped Daniel Nigrin, MD, as CIO, effective in January, health system officials said.

Four notes:

1. Dr. Nigrin currently serves as senior vice president for information services and CIO of Boston Children's Hospital.

2. He also practices medicine in the Boston Children's division of pediatric endocrinology and is a senior member of the Children's Hospital Informatics Program.

3. In his new role, Dr. Nigrin will replace Abdul Bengali, who joined MaineHealth in January as interim CIO. Mr. Bengali joined on an interim basis shortly before Marci Dunn, the health system's previous CIO, died after a long battle with a sickness, officials said.

4. Dr. Nigrin completed medical school at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and earned a master's degree in medical informatics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

