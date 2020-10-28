Mercy Health names new COO, CFO of Youngstown market

Mercy Health - Youngstown (Ohio) has selected Martin Tursky as market COO, and Michelle Crawford as market CFO, the health system said this week.

Mr. Tursky most recently served as CEO of Mount Pleasant-based McLaren Central Michigan. Previously, he held CEO roles at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio, and Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island in Pawtucket. He also held leadership roles at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio, including CIO.

Ms. Crawford most recently served as CFO of Mercy Health -St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital. Previously, she was a senior auditor at Ernst and Young.

